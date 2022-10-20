Is the crisis in the car trade finally over? In any case, the BOVAG comes with positive news regarding new cars.

The year seems to have only just begun, but it is already coming to an end. Only 66 more days and it’s Christmas, for example. It’s all so hard. But the end of the year also means the time for lists, looking back and forecasting.

The same applies to the sale of new cars. As you know, lately, there have never been so few new cars sold as in this time. And that really isn’t just a matter of the consumer who keeps a tight hand on the purse strings. There are simply fewer new cars for sale.

Bovag predicts a (small) turnaround

If everything continues to go as it is now, the BOVAG expects that 320,000 new cars will have been registered by the end of THIS year, about the same as in 2021. But next year it finally seems to get (slightly) better, BOVAG expects a total of 340,000 new cars to be sold by 2023.

And that doesn’t include delivery vans and other ‘light freight’. Of these, about 70,000 are expected to be registered next year, 3,000 more than the expected 67,000 this year.

Why is the number of cars sold going up?

Bovag says in its own press release the following about the causes of the expected increase in the number of new cars sold in 2023.

The slight increase in sales in 2023 is due to a possible positive effect on the historically low consumer confidence caused by government interventions in the energy crisis. In addition, it seems that some of the car manufacturers may be able to make up for their delivery backlog, because the supply of chips, parts and raw materials seems to be recovering somewhat. BOVAG, always positive those guys

Let’s hope the mathematicians are right. It’s been nice with all that bad news lately. THEN BUY!!1!

This article BOVAG: Finally more new cars sold next year appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#BOVAG #Finally #cars #sold #year