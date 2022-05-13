The peloton during the seventh stage between Diamante and Potenza. Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP updated to



May 13, 2022

at 18:30 CEST



The peloton during the seventh stage between Diamante and Potenza. Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP updated to



May 13, 2022

at 18:30 CEST



Richard Carapaz. Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP updated to



May 13, 2022

at 18:30 CEST



Koen Bouwman and Tom Dumoulin. Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP updated to



May 13, 2022

at 18:30 CEST



The peloton during the seventh stage between Diamante and Potenza. Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP updated to



May 13, 2022

at 18:30 CEST



The peloton during the seventh stage between Diamante and Potenza. Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP updated to



May 13, 2022

at 18:30 CEST



Simon Yates and Juanpe López. Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP updated to



May 13, 2022

at 18:30 CEST



The peloton during the seventh stage between Diamante and Potenza. Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP See also Movies Outrageous Criticism of The New Yorker in the Newly Admired Cabin No. 6 - Similarly Praised by a Critic of Another Great Magazine updated to



May 13, 2022

at 18:30 CEST



The peloton during the seventh stage between Diamante and Potenza. Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP updated to



May 13, 2022

at 18:30 CEST



Juanpe Lopez. Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP updated to



May 13, 2022

at 18:30 CEST



Diego Camargo and Dumoulin. Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP updated to



May 13, 2022

at 18:30 CEST



Bouwman, winner of the stage. Photo:

PEPE ANDRES

JOURNAL AS updated to



May 13, 2022

at 18:30 CEST



Bouwman, winner of the stage. Photo:

PEPE ANDRES

JOURNAL AS updated to



May 13, 2022

at 18:30 CEST



Bouwman, winner of the stage with Domoulin. Photo:

PEPE ANDRES

JOURNAL AS updated to



May 13, 2022

at 18:30 CEST

