Bouvet is a small island of only 49 square kilometers. We can also define it as a covered volcanic rock, mostly, by glaciers. It is a dependent territory of Norway, although it is located in the southern part of the Atlantic Ocean. What is so special, then, Bouvet?

Bouvet is the most remote uninhabited island on the planet. 2,520 km southwest of the Cape of Good Hope (South Africa), Bouvet is thousands and thousands of miles from any civilization. The scientists who have managed to get there say that “it is impressive and beautiful. And working on it is terrifying, “according to the BBC.

Discovered and lost

It was first discovered in 1739 by the French commander Jean-Baptiste Charles Bouvet de Lozier, although an error in the annotation of the coordinates made him lose track until, in 1808, the British whaler James Lindsay found her again.

Bouvet is from the middle of the 20th century a nature reserve and the only building it has is a meteorological station. The island is so small that, according to ABC, the station represents 7% of its total surface. In Bouvet they live penguins, fur seals, white petrels, black box albatrosses, killer whales and humpback whales, among many other species.

Fundamental to investigating the ancient climate of Antarctica

The island is attracting more and more the interest of researchers and scientists, since its location (about 1,600 kilometers north of Antarctica) it could reveal information about what the weather was like previously on the frozen continent.

Why? Bouvet receives westerly winds circulating from west to east in Antarctica, and they are the ones that drive the rise of warm waters or upwelling from the depths of the ocean. “We know from observations recent times that these winds have been getting stronger. But these records are only 30 or 40 years old, “Liz Thomas, a researcher at the British Antarctic Institute, told the BBC.