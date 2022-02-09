The wife of Russian Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year sentence in a US federal prison, Alla named the reason for the ban on contact with relatives – a lockdown imposed as punishment for the death of two prisoners. She spoke about this on Wednesday, February 9, in an interview with Izvestia.

“Well, for almost two weeks now, we now have two calls a week according to the regime of his maintenance – on Tuesday and Thursday, at a certain time. For the second week, calls have not been received, ”Alla shared.

According to Bout’s wife, last Tuesday it was known about the introduction of a lockdown regime in the prison where her husband is serving his sentence. In this situation, only embassy employees and lawyers are allowed to call. The ban even applies to relatives.

According to Alla, the ban is connected with the deaths of two prisoners.

“I learned that in some federal prison two prisoners were found dead, and because of this, a ban on calls to relatives was introduced in all federal prisons,” the woman said.

Alla noted that she did not have information about the end date of such a lockdown.

“It is not clear what is going on there, how isolated it is from everything… E-mails also do not go through, we do not receive an e-mail about what happened. Accordingly, we have no information how long it can last and why it is such a long time, ”complained the wife.

Earlier, on February 7, Bout’s American lawyer Steve Zissou said that the Russian could be released four years ahead of schedule. This could happen even if the defense’s immediate efforts to get him released early fail.

On December 6, Alexei Tarasov, lawyer for Viktor Bout and Konstantin Yaroshenko, said that there was no progress yet in terms of transferring Russians convicted in the United States to Russia.

On August 30, Grigory Lukyantsev, Commissioner of the Russian Foreign Ministry for Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law, Deputy Director of the Department for Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Rights, said that the United States categorically refuses to exchange Bout and Yaroshenko convicted in America for Americans held in Russian prisons.

Viktor Bout has already served half of his 25-year sentence in an American prison on charges of preparing a conspiracy to kill US citizens and material support for terrorism. He was detained in Thailand in 2008 and handed over to the United States. The Russian was accused of intending to sell a batch of weapons to the left-wing radical group “Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia”. His mother this year turned to Putin and Biden with a request to agree on the return of her son to the Russian Federation.