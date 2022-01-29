On December 30, just as the forty-fourth edition of the Dakar, the third in Saudi Arabia, was about to begin, an explosion shook the entire caravan.

The charge was placed on a car where several people were traveling and the event took place in front of the Donatello Hotel in Jeddah, the city of departure and arrival of the event.

Philippe Boutron, a Sodicars Racing team driver, who was behind the wheel of the car at the time of the explosion, suffered severe injuries to both legs. The Frenchman, who is currently still hospitalized at the Percy military hospital in Clamart, near Paris, has undergone several operations since his repatriation to France on January 3.

The day after his return to France, the French national anti-terrorism prosecutor announced the opening of a preliminary investigation for “attempted murder in connection with a terrorist matrix”. The 61-year-old driver first spoke in an interview with France Bleu Orléans, the city where he is president of a Ligue 2 football team.

After undergoing several surgeries, Bouton said he was happy to have avoided the amputation: “I don’t know when I will be able to walk again, but my legs are safe, and that’s the main thing. The doctors who followed me are gods. great professionals “.

Although he says he is still in a “good mood”, his hospital stay and recovery are likely to be long: “Patience is not my best quality. It will be the hardest thing to deal with, but I accept it and psychologically I am fine. especially thanks to the messages of support received after what happened. It was something very important. “

As for what happened on December 30th, the explosion was described as an “attack” that occurred at the height of the pedal and Boutron himself explained that he immediately got “a great fright”, but that he had not “made I immediately realize “what had happened.

His country’s Directorate-General for Internal Security (DGSI), which is in charge of the French investigation on behalf of the prosecutor’s office, said it knew nothing more about the case when the media tried to investigate further.