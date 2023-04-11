Mr. Ritzenhöfer, Mr. Korb, you will be opening your eighth concept store in July. On Berlin’s Kurfürstendamm you are currently giving the Alhambra building the “Apropos” touch. Was another deal planned long in advance or was it a spontaneous decision?

Ritzenhofer: No, that wasn’t planned at all. It was like ten years ago in Hamburg, when a beautiful building fell into our hands – and we couldn’t help but say yes. So we can open in July with the arrival of the autumn/winter collections.

Mitte has serious concept stores, KaDeWe is not far from you, and Ku’damm is lined with mono-label stores. Does Berlin really need another luxury boutique?

Basket: After looking at the house we did some research to see what the competition was like, if there was a gap for us…

Ritzenhofer: …and came to the conclusion that we could definitely make ourselves interesting with an unusual concept, especially in this building.

Behind the stucco facade you can play almost 1000 square meters. What will customers find in Berlin that they cannot find in any of your other stores in Cologne, Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg and Tegernsee?

Ritzenhofer: vintage fashion! Vintage couture and preloved fashion, including leather goods. For this we work together with a Swiss company that puts together the vintage collection for us. We will start the vintage concept from Berlin and later integrate it into the other stores.



Klaus Ritzenhöfer, Henning Korb and Daniel Riedo (from left) are expanding with their "Apropos" businesses.

Image: company



Are you probably thinking primarily of younger customers?

Basket: For young people, our vintage corner will not only be interesting in terms of price. This generation is rethinking after times of power consumption.

Ritzenhofer: This is our contribution to sustainability. We want to give durable luxury goods a second life. And the older clientele can also do something with it because they can find collectibles. Just think of bags!

But you probably won’t get the sales you’re looking for with vintage fashion alone?

Basket: This will be a corner in the store that will fit in with a proven concept: women’s and men’s fashion, beauty, perfumes and exquisite interiors. With a little difference.

Ritzenhofer: We will abandon the brands of the LVMH and Kering Group. Because there really are enough of them in Berlin.

Why can’t you do without draft horses like Saint Laurent, Gucci, Balenciaga or Dior in Berlin?

Ritzenhofer: There is no need for a fourth or fifth supplier to sell the collections. We also find it exciting to create individual things.

And in Berlin is there more competition than in Munich?

Ritzenhofer: Berlin has become much more attractive and luxurious in recent years.

Why did you hesitate for so long to venture into Berlin?

Ritzenhofer: Five years ago we would certainly not have thought of opening in Charlottenburg. Berlin was still rough then. Berlin used to stand for culture and subculture, today it also stands for shopping culture. That’s when it gets interesting for us. There is now a fantastic gastronomic offer and great hotels. West Berlin is clearly more glamorous and interesting today.

Basket: The city is now a metropolis where art and culture attract an international audience. We also rely on the residents of the city. We are in the right place in Charlottenburg with its proximity to Grunewald.

The Alhambra house, built by Max Bischoff and opened as a cinema in 1922, is legendary. The first German film with an integrated light and sound track was shown here.