Former president Desi Bouterse must report to the largest prison in Suriname on Friday to serve a 20-year prison sentence for the December murders. Will he soon be able to sew fire brigade uniforms, wash cars and hoe in a vegetable garden for 6 cents a day, or will he enjoy privileges as a politician? A preview of what awaits Bouterse. “The situation in Surinamese prisons is not at all comparable to that in the Netherlands,” says someone who was in prison for 1.5 years.

