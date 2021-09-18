Abdelaziz Bouteflika was Algeria’s strongman for two decades. After fighting in his country’s war of independence, he ascended to power with the backing of the Army, but years later the same military institution turned its back on him and pressured him to resign amid a wave of protests against his government.

Abdelaziz Bouteflika, a veteran of the Algerian war of independence who rose to power and held it for 20 years after “crushing” but questioned electoral victories in the face of almost nonexistent opposition.

Born in Morocco in 1937, he came to rule Algeria years after he joined the armed struggle for Algerian separation from France in his youth.

In April 1999, and backed by the Algerian Army, he won the presidential elections after all six of his opponents at the polls withdrew from the race alleging rampant fraud.

At the time, his main challenge was to lift the nation out of the violence that repeatedly threatened to unleash a civil war for power, as well as rebuilding a country and its economy.

On September 16 of that same year, Algerians overwhelmingly approved a referendum on Bouteflika’s civil reconciliation program, which offered a partial amnesty to Islamic extremists involved in the conflict, in which around 200,000 people died. .

By then, Bouteflika was emerging from the shadows of the bloody Algerian civil war and emerging as the great peacemaker of a country soaked in blood.

Bouteflika, a figure of mediations

Abdelaziz Bouteflika was rooted in power in years marked by terrorism, the fight against jihadism and the rise of the Palestinian cause, matters in which he excelled as a skillful figure to negotiate and lobby in the circles of power.

Since years before his presidency, as Foreign Minister, a position he assumed at the age of 25, he was one of the greatest defenders of the Palestinian cause, welcoming in his territory to groups classified as terrorists and mediated in international kidnappings.

In the 1970s, Bouteflika stood out as a strong negotiator with extremists when he mediated one of the most shocking international kidnappings in history.

His intervention was key in the release of the Energy Ministers of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), who in 1975 were kidnapped during a meeting held in Vienna by an armed group led by Ilich Ramirez Sánchez, better known as “Carlos the Jackal “.

The Venezuelan and a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine managed to be granted a DC-9 plane, from Austrian Airlines, with which he flew to Algiers, where he met with Bouteflika, who convinced him to release the hostages.

Also, when Algeria held the rotating presidency of the African Union, Bouteflika managed to stop a conflict between Ethiopia and Eritrea, and the two parties signed the Algiers Peace Agreement in late 2000.

Bouteflika’s controversial re-elections

However, his tenure in the Executive was plagued by controversies as he was accused of stopping any attempt to oppose his mandate.

Ten years later, on April 9, 2009, after changing the Constitution to allow for two consecutive terms of five years each, he obtained his third term. The official information spoke of a support of 90% of the votes. However, the discontent was already latent and it would be a matter of time before his control faltered.

FILE – The then president and head of the Armed Forces of Algeria, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, attends a graduation ceremony of the 40th class of Army officers, in Cherchell, west of Algiers, on June 27, 2012. © Reuters / Ramzi Boudina

The politician managed to survive the following years the tumultuous internal politics and even the so-called Arab Spring of 2011, which managed to overthrow regimes in neighboring countries.

But in February 2019, when he had already been in the Presidency for 20 years, Bouteflika announced his candidacy for a fifth consecutive term and then a social outbreak was triggered that forced him to resign.

The same Army that years before had supported him to reach the Executive this time pressured him to leave office amid a wave of massive protests against him. The Chief of Staff of the Army, Ahmed Ahmed Gaid Saleh, called for his “immediate departure”, ensuring that the request was in line with the nation’s Magna Carta.

On April 2, the man who controlled the country for two decades resigned to end the “squabbles.” Finally, the longest-running and most influential president in Arab politics of this century was ending his reign.

But Bouteflika had already been moving away from the public scene despite the fact that he aspired to remain in office. The man who once argued that he refused to be “three-quarters of a president,” spent the last six years of his tenure with few appearances, after suffering a stroke in 2013 that led to him remaining in a wheelchair. A situation that raised doubts about who actually ruled the country.

This September 17, the 84-year-old politician died away from power, but as one of the most controversial and influential faces of Arab politics in the mid-twentieth century.

With Reuters and EFE