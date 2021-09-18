Never has an Algerian president remained at the head of the country for so long, but Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who died on Friday (18) at the age of 84, will go down in history as the only leader of independent Algeria who, clinging to power despite his illness, he was forced to resign by mobilizing the streets.

More than 35 years after his first ministerial position, Bouteflika took the lead in Algeria in 1999, propelled by an image of a savior in a country ravaged by civil war. Two decades later, it was overthrown by the army, the mainstay of the government, under pressure from an unprecedented street protest movement (known as the “Hirak”).

“Butef”, as he was called by his compatriots, threw in the towel on April 2, 2019, under pressure from the General Staff, and after wanting to run for a fifth term, despite his fragile health.

But the announcement of his candidacy was seen as a humiliation for millions of Algerians, especially among the younger ones.

Six weeks of mass mobilization – something unheard of in Algeria – led General Ahmed Gaid Salah, head of the General Staff and one of his loyal collaborators, to call for his resignation.

– “I am the whole of Algeria” –

The one-time, 26-year-old foreign minister in the world, was recently a silent man confined to a wheelchair since suffering a stroke in 2013, which left him hospitalized for a long period in Paris.

His physical limitation contrasted with the beginning of his first term in 1999, when he presented himself as an eloquent speaker and hyperactive leader who traveled the country and the world.

“I am the whole of Algeria, I am the incarnation of the Algerian people”, he said on the inauguration day.

Born on March 2, 1937, in Uchda (Morocco), in a family originally from Tlemcen (western Algeria), at just 19 years of age, Buteflika joined the National Liberation Front (FLN) in 1956, which was fighting for the independence of the then French colony. .

After independence in 1962, at the age of only 25, he assumed the position of Minister of Sports and Tourism during the government of Ahmed Ben Bella, a year before assuming the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he remained until 1979.

In June 1965, he supported the coup d’état of Huari Boumédiène, who was minister of defense under the ousted Ben Bella. With Boumédiène as head of government, Bouteflika positioned himself as his main adviser, but with the president’s death in 1978, the military prevented him from taking part in the succession and he ended up withdrawing from the political scene.

– Reconciliation articulator –

After exile in Dubai and Geneva, Bouteflika, imposed by the army, presented himself as a candidate for the presidency in April 1999, and was victorious at the polls after his six opponents withdrew over alleged fraud.

With Algeria in the midst of civil war against radical Islamic groups – a conflict that officially left some 200,000 dead in 10 years – the new president sought to restore peace.

Two amnesty laws, in 1999 and 2005, convinced many Islamists to give up their weapons.

Accused by his detractors of being just an army puppet, Bouteflika has since his election shown independence from the military.

In 2011, as the “Arab Spring” toppled several leaders in the region, Bouteflika maintained social peace thanks to oil money.

– Fragile health –

Doubts about his ability to rule increased as his health deteriorated. He was hospitalized as an emergency in Paris at the end of 2005 for gastric bleeding, and then, in 2013, for a stroke that left him with many sequelae.

Against all odds, in 2014 he amended a fourth term.

Since then, Bouteflika no longer spoke in public ceremonies.

Despite the physical restrictions, at that time it reinforced its powers even more: in early 2016 it dissolved the all-powerful Department of Intelligence and Security and even dismissed the head of the institution, the untouchable General Mohamed Médiène.

The fourth term was also marked by the fall in oil prices, which made evident the Algerian economy’s strong dependence on this industry.

