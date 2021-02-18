Dubai (Union)

Youth Al-Ahly signed a contract with Moroccan Mubarak Boussoufa, in a free transfer deal, to replace the Uzbek, Aziz Janiyev, who suffered a cut in the cruciate ligament, and is absent because of it for 6 months.

The Al Fursan administration is racing against time to register the new player in the team’s list before February 21, which allows the registration of a free player, after the approval of the medical committee.

Mubarak Boussoufa, 36, is a Moroccan international player who defended the colors of European and Gulf clubs, played on the island, and knows well the atmosphere of the Arab Gulf League.