Moatasem Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Nassr completed the signing of Belgian winger Othman Boussaid (24 years old) in a free transfer deal, after the end of his contract with Dutch club Utrecht, and he signed a two-season contract until June 30, 2026, pending the official announcement.

Boussaid, who is of Moroccan origin, preferred to join “Al-Azraq” over other offers from Dutch clubs, most notably Domstedilingen. Boussaid began his career in the Belgian stadiums, reaching the age groups of the “Red Devils”, before moving to Utrecht in the Dutch League, starting from the 2018-2019 season, where his contract was renewed in January 2021 for three seasons, before moving to “Al-Ameed”.

Boussaid completes the deals of the “Blues” in the current “summer Mercato”, coming from the Dutch League, after announcing the signing of the Dutch midfielder Leroy Fer (34 years old), in a free transfer deal, after the end of his contract with Alanyaspor in Turkey, in addition to signing the young Dutch talent Marwan Azraqan (22 years old), who also moved from Utrecht, after signing a contract that lasts until 2026.

The Blues, led by Dutchman Alfred Schroeder, now include three players of Moroccan origin, led by French midfielder Adel Taarabt, and the Dutch Utrecht duo Marouane Azarkane, who plays in the “right wing” position, and Belgian Othman Boussaid, “left wing.”

Al-Nasr launched the “summer mercato” for the 2024-2025 season, with the most prominent deal in terms of local players, by signing striker Ali Mabkhout, the historical top scorer for the UAE national team and the local league, in addition to the “resident” Brazilian Junior Silva, the young Brazilian Emanuel Ferreira “Manu”, the midfielder for Brazilian Flamengo, and the Serbian goalkeeper Stefan Pjanovic, who is expected to be registered in the resident category, in addition to renewing the contract of Bosnian midfielder Samir Memisevic.

Victory deals

Ali Mabkhout “free transfer” coming from Al Jazira

Dutchman Leroy Fer on a free transfer to Turkish club Alanyaspor

Dutch Marwan Azraqan, from Utrecht

Brazilian Junior Silva “free transfer” coming from Khorfakkan

Brazilian Emanuel Ferreira “Manu”, coming from Flamengo

Belgian Othman Boussaid, free transfer coming to Utrecht

Samir Memisevic’s contract renewed until 2025