Matchday 21 of the Premier League will bring us a great confrontation between Bournemouth and Liverpool. For its part, Iraola's team comes into the match after seeing the great streak it had established of matches without losing cut short, which has allowed it to climb to the middle of the table after a not very good start in the competition. On the other hand, Klopp's team is leading the standings followed closely by other teams, so they will need to add three to continue one more day at the top of the English league.
After what has been mentioned, expectations for the match are high and we hope that it does not disappoint and that a great football match awaits us.
City: Bournemouth
Stadium: Vitality Stadium
Date: Sunday January 21
Schedule: 17:30 in Spain, 13:30 in Argentina, 10:30 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
DAZN
Star+
Paramount+
nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Queens Park Rangers
|
2-3V
|
FA Cup
|
Tottenham
|
3-1D
|
Premier League
|
Fulham
|
3-0V
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
2-3V
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United
|
0-3V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Fulham
|
2-1V
|
EFL Cup
|
Arsenal
|
0-2V
|
FA Cup
|
Newcastle
|
4-2V
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
0-2V
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
1-1
|
Premier League
Bournemouth: Ryan Fredericks with a calf injury, Randolph ill, Tyler Adams with a thigh injury. Also added are the losses of Senesi due to suspension and Semenyo and Ouattara due to international commitments.
Liverpool: Matip with a torn cruciate ligament, Bajcetic with a calf injury, Andrew Robertson with a shoulder injury, Ben Doak with a torn meniscus, Tsimikas with a broken collarbone, Szoboszlai with a thigh injury, Arnold with a rupture of the external ligament of the knee. The casualties of Salah and Endo due to international commitments are also added
Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Tavernier, Cook, Christie, Billing, Kluivert, Sinisterra, Solanke.
Liverpool: Alisson, Joe Gómez, Konaté, Van Dijk, Bradley, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliot, Gakpo, Nuñez, Diaz.
Bournemouth 2-2 Liverpool
