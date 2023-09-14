The Premier League is back and one of the most exciting teams to watch in the championship visits a complicated field like Bournemouth. The blues are not in good shape, their start to the season has not been the best, as they have not been able to add three at a time with regularity. After the great investment that this club has behind it, Pochettino still has not managed to find the key to making this team finish working. Perhaps injuries have a lot to do with this matter… Below we show you everything you need to know in the run-up to this match:
City: Bournemouth, England
Stadium: Vitality Stadium
Date: Sunday, September 17
Schedule: 17:00 in Spain, 12:00 in Argentina and 9:00 in Mexico
Television channel: Dazn
Livestream: ESPN Argentina
Livestream: Paramount+
Livestream: ESPN or Star+
More news about the Premier
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brentford
|
2-2
|
Premier League
|
Swansea
|
2-3V
|
EFL Cup
|
Spurs
|
0-2D
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
3-1D
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Nottm Forest
|
0-1D
|
Premier League
|
Wimbledon
|
2-1V
|
EFL Cup
|
Luton
|
3-0V
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
3-1D
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
1-1
|
Premier League
The following Chelsea players may not be available: Broja, Badiashile, Nkunku, James, Chalobah, Fofana, Bettinelli and Cwukuemeka.
Bournemouth : Flekken, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade.
Chelsea: Robert Sánchez, Chilwell, Colwill, Silva, Disasi, James, Gallagher, Enzo Fernández, Chuckwuemeka, Jackson, Sterling.
Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea. In a field as complicated as the Vitality Stadium, Chelsea could tie and not get the three points again. The blues do not come in a good dynamic and it would not be crazy to see a scoreboard of this style.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Bournemouth #Chelsea #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply