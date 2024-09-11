Next Saturday, September 14, 2024, the squadron of Chelsea will face Bournemouth, for the match corresponding to the fourth day of the Premier LeagueThe match will take place at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.
City: Bournemouth, England
Date: Saturday, September 14
Schedule: 21:00 (Spain), 16:00 (Argentina), 13:00 (Mexico)
Stadium: Vitality
Referee: To be defined
VAR: To be defined
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN. While in England It will be through the BBC Radio 5 Live.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Girona
|
3-2 V
|
Friendly
|
Nottingham Forest
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
1-0 D
|
EFL Cup
|
Everton
|
3-2 V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Crystal Palace
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Servette
|
2-1 D
|
Conference League
|
Wolves
|
6-2 V
|
Premier League
|
Servette
|
2-0 V
|
Conference League
|
Manchester City
|
2-0 D
|
Premier League
Bournemouth are coming off a 3-2 win over Girona in a friendly match. In their last five matches, they have two wins, two draws and only one defeat. This was against West Ham in the EFL Cup, by a score of 1-0.
Chelsea is a team with a lot of history on a world level. However, it is not going through its best moment. It is coming off a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, and in its last five matches it has managed only one victory.
Bournemouth: Net; Hill, Huijsen, Senesi and Smith; Scott and Christie; Ouattara, Tavernier and Sinisterra; Jebbison
Chelsea: Jörgensen, Malo Gusto, Fofana, Badiashile, Cucurella, Mudryk, Enzo Fernández, Moisés Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson
Considering that the recent results of these two teams have been quite similar, not to mention Chelsea’s hierarchy, it is expected that the Blues will struggle a bit, but in the end win the match by the narrowest of margins. Our prediction is for Chelsea 1-0, over Bournemouth.
