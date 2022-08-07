





(Reuters) – Bournemouth have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Neto, who was out of contract, the English club said on Sunday.

The 33-year-old, who left Barcelona at the end of the 2021/22 season, has signed with Bournemouth for 12 months.

Neto will be Bournemouth’s fourth signing after Joe Rothwell, Ryan Fredericks and Marcus Tavernier.

“To be able to sign a player of Neto’s caliber is very satisfying,” said Bournemouth chief executive Neil Blake.

“He has a lot of experience at the highest level of the sport, I’m sure he will be a huge asset for us.”

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk)







