Zaniolo remains in Rome. No of Bournemouth

Nicolo Zaniolo on Monday night he would accept the court of Bournemouth but this time it was the English club who said no. The reason? After the track for the player had cooled down Romethe management of the Cherries has invested 30 million for Traore from Sassuolo (the neroverdi then took Nedim Bajrami while Empoli replaced him with Emmanuel Vignato). and they didn’t feel like making another investment. Leeds and Everton have tried to take Zaniolo by proposing the formula of a loan with the right to buy which would become an obligation on conditions that are very easy to achieve but the Roma management said no because they want an obligation without conditions.

Milan, “negotiations with Rafael Leão have not been interrupted”. And he likes

The negotiation with Rafael Leao continues: Milan, with a post on the official channels, denied a break with the Portuguese forward and his entourage regarding the renewal of the contract expiring in 2024: “Regarding the article published today by the newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport entitled: “Leão Milan total rupture”, AC Milan would like to clarify that the negotiation with Rafael Leão didn’t suffer any interruptions.” The Rossoneri player liked the post of the club in via Aldo Rossi.

Lazio-Pellegrini, ok from Juventus

Luca Pellegrini to Lazio: the full-back owned by Juventus leaves Eintracht and goes on loan with the right to buy to the biancocelesti. Lotito’s club signed the 18-year-old Polish goalkeeper on a permanent basis from Parma Bartlomiej Maliszewski And Diego Gonzalezleft wing born in 2003 who comes from Celaya, a Mexican club.

Lazio who could see leave Fares Antalyaspor goal: the Turkish market closes in a week and there is still the possibility that the former Spal player will leave the capital.

Turin, Gravillon arrives, greets Lukic

The Turin takes Andreaw Rayan Gravillon24-year-old defender from Guadeloupe, from the French side of Reims on a temporary basis (but with the right of redemption in favor of the grenade). Sasa Lukic moves from Turin to Fulham for 10 million.

Skriniar-Inter, goodbye to June: PSG is waiting

Milan Skriniar and will remain at Inter until Junewhen his contract expires. At that point the player will be free to leave on a free transfer: PSG is waiting for him. In the past few hours, the Equipe had made it known that the Paris Saint-Germain he was ready to present an offer of 15 million cash plus another 5 in the form of a bonus to take him immediately and that the presence in Italy of Nasser Al-Khelaifi could have made one think of a white smoke. However, Inter should have found a replacement immediately: there was talk of the 25-year-old Konstantinos Mavropanos (of Stuttgart) and of Merih Demiral of Atalanta but business did not take off.

Thauvin to Udinese

Udinese signed Florian Thauvin. The class of 1993, former Marseille, was released by the Mexicans of Tigres. “A World Champion arrives in black and white. Florian Thauvin is a new Udinese player. The French striker has signed a contract until June 30, 2025,” the club wrote.

Sampdoria-Turin, exchange Vieira-Ilkhan

The Turin announced “that it has acquired from Sampdoria, on a temporary basis with an option for definitive purchase, the right to the player’s sports performance Ronaldo Vieira“. At the same time, the grenade club announces that it has “transferred to Sampdoria, on a temporary basis until 30 June 2023, the right to the player’s sports performance Emirhan Ilkhan“. The Sampdoria has “acquired on a temporary basis with an obligation to buy from Hellas Verona FC the rights to the sports performance of the player Koray Gunter (born in Höxter, Germany on August 16, 1994)”.

Mauro Zarate at Cosenza

The former Lazio, Inter and Fiorentina Mauro Zarate he returns to Italy and goes to Cosenza in Serie B. The Argentine has released himself from Platense.

