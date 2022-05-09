“Our goal is to push bilateral relations with Egypt to a new level in all fields,” Bourita added during a press conference from Rabat with Shoukry, who is visiting Morocco.

The Moroccan foreign minister added that there is a congruence of views with Egypt on the issues of the region in a way that serves regional security and stability.

Bourita stated that he expressed to Shoukry the Kingdom’s condolences for the victims of the terrorist attack that targeted the Egyptian army, on Saturday, in Sinai, and affirmed the Kingdom’s full solidarity with Cairo, and its absolute support for all measures taken by Egypt to preserve its security and stability.

Bourita added that it was agreed to hold a political consultation mechanism soon, to enhance economic cooperation, and to activate the Moroccan-Egyptian Businessmen Council.

For his part, the Egyptian Foreign Minister said that work is underway to coordinate cooperation with Morocco to face challenges, “we discussed with Morocco confronting terrorist organizations and their deviant ideology.”

The Egyptian Foreign Minister affirmed the determination to activate the mechanisms of political consultation and the economic committee with Morocco.

Shoukry expressed his hope for the success of the meeting of the international coalition against ISIS, which will be held in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh, as part of efforts to combat the scourge of terrorism.