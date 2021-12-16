The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix reserved the greatest joy for Max Verstappen, who became world champion for the first time in his career on the Yas Marina track. However, even before that last lap which allowed him to climb to the top of the world, the race seemed to be smiling at Lewis Hamilton, leading the GP with a reassuring advantage over the Dutch until the entrance to the Safety Car. A gap that, however, was significantly shortened only on a certain occasion: the Englishman, virtually first after the pit stop, was in fact found in the exhausts of the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez, which still had to make its stop.

Even with the disadvantage of worn tires, the Mexican he defended himself strenuously by the attacks of the number 44 for just over a lap, allowing his teammate to get in on Hamilton. A real team game appreciated by Verstappen himself, who, via radio, congratulated the 31-year-old calling him a “legend”. Yet Perez’s move was not well received not only by several fans, but also and above all by a former Formula 1 driver.

I thought you loved racing, that was BS. I can’t begin to understand how Perez can be happy with himself and how people applaud him for what he did.

Purposely slowing down and using every dirty trick to impede Hamilton. Zero sportsmanship, from the whole team really. – Sébastien Bourdais (@BourdaisOnTrack) December 14, 2021

Specifically, he was not at all pleased with the Mexican’s maneuvers Sebastien Bourdais, today engaged in IndyCar with the AJ Foyt team. The Frenchman, present in the Circus in 2008-2009 at the wheel of the Toro Rosso, replied to a tweet from Will Buxton, with the latter having exalted the defense of the Red Bull driver. The four-time Champ Car champion, at that point, was unable to contain himself, replying to the English journalist: “I thought you loved racing – he wrote – that it was a bitch. I can’t understand how Perez can be happy with himself and how people applaud him for what he did. He deliberately slowed down by using every dirty trick to thwart Hamilton. For real zero sportsmanship, by the whole team “. Following this response, the transalpine then interacted with other users on Twitter, adding further considerations on his thinking: “They completely sacrificed Perez’s race to put him in that position – he specified – purposely lose seconds per lap to hinder it. I repeat: he was not trying to stay ahead, just to slow Lewis down as long as possible ”.