Medical statistics say that an undesirable reaction in humans can develop on 700 species of flowers and 11,000 species of flowering plants – where can you fully enjoy nature. Usually people know what they are reacting to and plan their annual schedule ahead of time to avoid the blooming period of dangerous plants. However, there is one day a year when flowers are literally a must. And here it is important to know which of them can be dangerous for people with a tendency to allergies, so as not to receive health problems instead of the joy of the gift. Moreover, not all bouquets lead to a potentially dangerous situation – there are also options that can be called hypoallergenic, and with their help please loved ones who are highly sensitive to cut plants.

The doctor told AiF.ru about what exactly the allergic nature of flowers is and what options should be chosen to give a lady with allergies on March 8 allergist-immunologist Anna Shulyaeva…

Determining the allergen

Finding a potential hazard in the flower market is not as difficult as it seems, experts say. After all, the smell will give it away. “The most allergenic flowers are those with a rather pungent odor. For example, a lily could be such an option, ”says Anna Shulyaeva. Often, ambrosia is also listed on the list, so you should carefully look at all the components of the bouquet.

In addition, the allergist notes, the reaction can develop to oily plants. “Among the outstanding representatives of such options include potted plants, such as geraniums,” notes Anna Shulyaeva. It is with intolerance to protein components and essential oils, which may be contained in pollen, juice, stems and roots, and the development of allergies to bouquets is associated. Plants that have the following characteristics become dangerous:

excessively bright color;

suffocating odor;

the presence of opening buds, in which numerous stamens are noticeable.

Such plants, as experts say, can even cause a headache in healthy people.

Optimal solutions

Of course, many are interested in what kind of plants can be called safe. “The most non-allergenic flowers are usually bushy or bushy, the same rose, climbing rose is also safe. Artificially bred sunflowers can be an excellent solution – they are odorless, do not differ in an oily base and do not contain seeds. Orchids, phloxes, petunias can also be called safe – they are often presented in spring, including for holidays, even in pots, ”says Anna Shulyaeva.

In addition, experts recommend paying attention to flowers with a dull color, mostly light ones. All the rules are the same for both bouquets and donated potted plants.

Additional sources of threat

While it is customary for people to fear pollen as a plant-related allergen, there are other options that can cause a reaction.

“So, for example, if the storage is not of the best quality, there may be whole pieces of dust on the flowers, even not always very noticeable to the eye, there may be pollen from other plants when stored closely – just a cross-reaction will work, and the pollen will settle where it should not be. There may even be elements of wool and skin particles, if, for example, a cat lives in the store. To all this, a person with a tendency to react can give an unpredictable result, ”the immunologist notes.

So it is best to choose plants in proven places, where there are good refrigerators, flowers are stored by species, a competent ventilation system is provided and contact with animals is excluded. This will reduce potential risks.

Symptoms of the problem

Allergy to donated flowers usually does not differ in any special set of signs and symptoms. Also, a person will feel:

Naturally, you will have to part with the allergen and undergo therapy with antihistamines. Therefore, it is better to prevent unwanted reactions. But you should not deny yourself the pleasure of receiving bouquets – the main thing is that they are correctly collected and are as natural as possible and not too intense in smell.