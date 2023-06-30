Annapurna Interactive’s Showcase was aired on the evening of June 29, 2023: on this occasion, the publisher gave some updates on the games already announced. Among the various we also had the opportunity to see a new one Bounty Star trailerarriving in early 2024. You can see the video below.

Bounty Star is a third person action game in which we take control of a mech that we can customize. We will also have a base to upgrade and a farming system. We are Clem, an expert fighter and a great pilot. After a lifetime of violence that she regrets, she tries to help the good guys in Red Expanse, which is a kind of “post-apocalyptic” version of the American Southwest.

The terms of gameplay, the “Desert Raider MKII” mech allows us to fight from a distance or melee. We will also have different defensive means, such as high-speed thrusters, dash boosters, riot shields and more. We will be able to become a bounty hunter who takes care of freeing the region from criminals. We will then have to cultivate, manufacture ammunition and fuel, raise animals and more.

Bounty Star is planned for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.