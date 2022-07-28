During the’Annapurna Showcase A new game has been shown: it is Bounty Star, a 3D action game with a third-person view that combines mech clashes and customization through cultivation and upgrading of the base.

Play as a devastated but disruptive former soldier named Clem, a veteran, gifted fighter and experienced pilot. Clem attempts to shake off the shame and guilt of her past by becoming a valid ally of good in Red Expanse, a post-post-apocalyptic version of the American Southwest.

In the game you will be piloting the Desert Raider MKII, an extraordinarily powerful mech. It is a highly customizable battle vehicle that can be equipped with a multitude of offensive systems: heavy, highly impacting melee weapons, steam-powered hydraulic assault weapons, explosive firearms and more. The equipment also includes a variety of defensive systems: high-speed thrusters, sprint boosters and riot shields, to name a few.

Clem takes possession of an isolated, run-down garage that serves as a base for her operations as well as (barely) her home. Build pipelines for water and electricity supplies, grow the food you will cook, craft ammunition and fuel for fighting, and raise animals. This dilapidated hovel has a lot of potential, but it will have to grow hand in hand with Clem.

Bounty Star doesn’t have a release date yet but is slated for 2023.