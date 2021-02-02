On January 3, 2021 around 3 p.m., two French Mirage 2000s dropped their bombs near the village of Bounti, in central Mali. Their target? An armed terrorist group. But according to investigation in Bamako and Sévaré of our special envoy, civilians were affected. Exclusively.

That Sunday, the Barkhane force engaged in the fight against jihadism in Mali conducts an operation near Douentza. The French staff explains thata drone detected a motorbike with two individuals, and that the vehicle joined a group of around 40 adult men in an isolated area. “All the intelligence and real-time elements made it possible to characterize and formally identify these men as belonging to garmed terrorist group (GAT) “ explain the military. The air strike makes it possible to “neutralize around thirty members of armed terrorist groups”, ensures the Ministry of the Armed Forces, which excludes “the possibility of collateral damage”. The institution also ensures that there was no festive gathering when the strike took place.

Villagers of Bounti and a Fulani association, for their part, retort that this strike killed about twenty civilians gathered for one wedding. Since then, the two versions clash. That of France, which claims to have struck an armed terrorist group affiliated with Al Qaeda. And that of the villagers who denounce a blunder of Barkhane.

The International Federation for Human Rights and the Malian Association for Human Rights have called for an independent investigation, joined by Human Rights Watch (HRW). While awaiting the conclusions of the investigators of Minusma, the UN mission in Mali, who went to Bounti last week, our special envoy to Mali investigated in Bamako. The testimonies of Abdoulaye, 30, and Bourahima, 58 years old, enlighten us on what may have happened at Bounti.

Contacted by us, the Ministry of the Armed Forces refuses to comment on these new testimonies which question the French version.

A wedding was taking place near the village

Sunday is wedding day in Mali. And what Abdoulaye confirms, who traveled more than 800 kilometers by bus before arriving in Bamako, is that on January 3, in Bounti, “there was a wedding”. But, specifies the 30-year-old man whom our special envoy found in the Malian capital, this wedding was not festive. It is life under the yoke of the jihadists, who took advantage of the withdrawal of the Malian state and its administration to settle down and govern the lives of the inhabitants, Bourahima, 58, says: “Since they took up arms, there is not a law that they do not dictate. They come, they tell us how to dress, when our pants are too long, they cut them. We have to wear a beard or they’ll hit us. We have no choice, it’s total domination. “





The village of Bounti, in central Mali. (RADIO FRANCE)

The French army, which lost the days preceding this bombardment five soldiers in the same region, is categorical: no element constituting a festive gathering or a wedding was observed. Abdoulaye is formal. “There were only civilians gathered at the wedding. If France claims to have struck jihadists, let it provide proof of what it is saying. We want to see the photos and the videos.” Abdoulaye refers to the images of the observation and surveillance mission taken using the French drone before the strikes.

Groups of isolated men could be seen

“We were more than fifty men seated under trees in the shade where it is cooler, we were between us away from the women”, says Abdoulaye. A use in a sector, the region known as the “Three Borders”, where the sharia, the religious law, is applied to the letter, and where men and women do not mix. The young Peul specifies that they were divided into three groups far from each other, a first made up of old people, another younger and a last group of children and adolescents, while the women prepared lunch in the boxes.

His testimony joins those of the three inhabitants of Bounti with whom the NGO Human Rights Watch spoke.

The French general staff ensures that before the strike, a drone and intelligence elements have formally identified the guests as being an armed terrorist group (GAT). And to add that it is in view of their behavior and the identified materials that the air raid was ordered.

A gathering “without weapons”

“Nobody carried a weapon”, assures Abdulaye, who specifies: “None of us know how to use a weapon.” Some of the guests were so old, by the way, that they wouldn’t have been able to carry a weapon, he explains. A statement from Doctors Without Borders (MSF) also reports elderly wounded transported after the strike.

If there were any armed men, it was “just after the strikes”, assures Bourahima. The man, outside the wedding, notes that “the jihadists came to the scene to see the damage”. He says he heard them say that “the victims were martyrs” before leaving “while the population buried its dead”.

Civilian victims, probable collateral damage

Abdoulaye, who was preparing to join the wedding at the time of the airstrike, remembers “several explosions”. He has “was very scared (and) fled towards the bush”. But on his return “it was carnage”. “We couldn’t identify the victims. I lost three brothers and a cousin”, he specifies, ensuring that the 19 people killed by these raids are “civilians”.

“The jihadist fighters were not there”, confirms Bourahima. But for this witness, who was in Bounti on the day of the bombing but did not attend the wedding, “those who died were sympathizers of the jihadists.”.

Sympathizers, but not fighters. “What I know, concludes Bourahima, it is because among the population of Bounti, there are some who contribute to help the jihadists, to buy them food or ammunition. In fact, they help each other, they speak with one voice. “