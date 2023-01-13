Surgical Scalpels has updated the Steam shop page for Boundaryrevealing that the game is now out at March 2023.

We remember that Boundary was initially planned for 2020, but the developers have decided to postpone it to the summer of 2021. As it is easy to guess, not even this date has been respected and with the beginning of 2023 we still did not have a precise idea of ​​the release period of this tactical shooter. Now though, the Steam page update reveals the month.

There official description of Boundary explains that it is “a multiplayer tactical space shooter that puts players in the role of a heavily armed astronaut, called an Astroperator, engaging in fierce zero-g team firefights and performing low-g operations on orbiting space installations against other Astrooperators enemies and other entities.”

“Weapon customization, multiple combat classes to choose from including combat medics, snipers, support, and using special devices like the grappling hook to help navigate the complex map design will make your combat more unpredictable and challenging. Gain the tactical advantage and employ cunning strategies in multiplayer combat to gain the winning edge.”

The game is scheduled for PC and PlayStation 4but for the moment it is not clear if the release date is the same for both versions of Boundary.

Finally, we leave you with our test from last year.