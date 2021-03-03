Donor Day is a traditional social event of LG and AiF; it was held in gratitude to Russian scientists, doctors and blood donors for their care and help during the pandemic.

Save a man

The donor campaign of LG and AiF “#InnovationsNaSluzhbeDobra” was held for the third time in the historic estate of the publishing house “Argumenty i Fakty” on Myasnitskaya Street in Moscow (the first joint Donor Day took place in 2012, the second in 2018).

From early in the morning, those who decided to take part in the action and donate their blood for sick people began to come to the estate. These were not only employees of both companies, but also students of RUDN University, the medical faculty of Moscow State University. Lomonosov, M.V. Scriabin and the Faculty of Dentistry, Moscow State University of Medicine and Dentistry. Evdokimov (more than 70 people in total).

Many of the participants in the action are already regular donors, so they boldly lay down on the couch, held out their hands to the nurse and talked merrily with each other. But there were also newcomers who looked fearfully at how they took blood from their comrades. However, despite the worries, no one refused.

Welcomed and thanked the participants and guests of the Donor Day President of LG Electronics in Russia and CIS countries EngNam Ro… “For more than 12 years, our company has been implementing corporate volunteering in the field of blood donation, contributing to the development and maintenance of the health of the Russian society,” said YengNam Ro. “As LG’s leader, I am also responsible for maintaining an important sustainable development trend, new eco-friendly approaches, and continuous improvement of technologies for conscious consumption and hygiene.”

Support and mutual assistance

The honorable guests also ascended to the most beautiful hall of the estate, where the donor day was held: the chief physician of the Research Institute of Clinical and Experimental Radiology of the N.N. Blokhin Ekaterina Kobyakova, a world-renowned chemist, professor of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Skoltech Artyom Oganov… Donor Day was also supported by TV and radio hosts Julia Baranovskaya and Tutta Larsen, TV presenter and founder of PR Trend agency Ekaterina Odintsova, filmmaker Egor Konchalovsky, theater and film actress, singer Anastasia Makeeva, designer Alisa Tolkacheva, actresses Irina Pegovand Fields Polyakova…

“All donors are united by one common and important quality: indifference,” Polya Polyakova is sure. “Everyone who donates blood is a hero. Perhaps it is he who will contribute to the recovery of another person or even save him from death. ”

At the end of the action, a round table was held. Its participants talked about how important cooperation between scientists and doctors is for solving urgent problems of medicine, as well as the contribution of large companies to the development of the donor movement and advanced technologies for health.

“The present times have clearly shown how suddenly and dramatically life can change, forced us to look around, overestimate many things and adjust the rating of life values,” said Ruslan Novikov, general director of the publishing house “AiF”… – Sincerity, kindness, support and mutual assistance – this is what has strengthened over the pandemic year we have experienced, and this is correct in every sense. We consider it extremely important to be around, help, support and, if possible, participate in such socially significant projects. “

By the way

For 12 years, LG has already held 107 Donor Days, and dozens of famous sports, culture and art figures, TV stars, including Stanislav Cherchesov, Fedor Emelianenko, Leonid Slutsky, Valery Gazzaev, Valery Karpin, Tatiana Navka, Alexey Nemov, Artyom Rebrov, Svetlana Khorkina, Konstantin Tszyu, Olga Kabo, Daria Moroz, Edgard and Askold Zapashnye, Nikolay Valuev…

In addition, the company held football marathons in 2017 and 2018, the projects “Train of innovations and good deeds”, “Ship” Technology of good “”, “Air marathon of good”, “70 years of Victory”, and together with the United Rocket and Space corporation – the project “Space initiatives of good”.