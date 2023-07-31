Home page World

From: Alina Schroeder

Split

Tragedy in a water park in France: a father (35) dies and his daughter is injured. © Screenshot @BFMVar/Twitter

A deadly drama unfolds in a water park in France. The mayor of the accident site raises serious allegations against the operator.

Munich/Marseille – A tragic accident occurred in a water park in France on Sunday (July 30th): A man died and a small child was critically injured. They had previously been on a large inflatable bouncy castle that had been blown away by the wind. This was announced by the local fire brigade in the municipality of Saint-Maximim-la-Sainte-Baume east of Marseille.

After a tragic accident in a water park: father succumbs to serious injuries

An eyewitness told the French broadcaster RMC about a kind of slide that “fly away and crashed”. The transmitter France Info according to the bouncy castle was about 20 meters long and wide. She moved about 50 meters in the accident.

The three-and-a-half-year-old girl and the 35-year-old man suffered cardiac arrest in the accident. Paramedics resuscitated both of them and took them to the hospital. However, the child’s father succumbed to his injuries there. The broadcaster France Info cites information from the family circle in a report. Alain Decanis, the mayor of the French community, wrote on Monday night (July 31) on Facebook: “It was with great sadness that I found out late in the evening that Papa did not survive.”

No information was given on the condition of the three-and-a-half-year-old child, who was also seriously injured in the incident on Sunday.

France water park becomes ‘death machine’: accident investigation launched

How the accident happened is still unclear. Mayor Alain Decanis wrote in his post, “How could a water park, authorized on municipal territory to bring joy and happiness to children, turn into a death machine that has killed an entire family?” An investigation has been launched, according to broadcaster BFMTV .

The incident happened at a water park in Saint-Maximim-la-Sainte-Baume, east of Marseille. The pool advertises with numerous inflatable bouncy castle-like game elements, such as slides.

A tragedy also recently occurred in an amusement park in Sweden: several people fell off a roller coaster and one person died. (asc/dpa)