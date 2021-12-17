Home page world

Officials inspect the bouncy castle at Hillcrest Primary School in the Australian state of Tasmania. © Grant Wells / AAP / dpa

The Christmas party with a bouncy castle in the Australian state of Tasmania ends in tragedy: two children die, three are still in mortal danger.

Devonport – After the tragic bouncy castle accident in the Australian state of Tasmania, three children are still in critical condition in the hospital.

“They are fighting for their lives,” reported the broadcaster “9News” on Friday. An injured child has now been released home. On Thursday, five children between the ages of eleven and twelve were killed at a school festival when the inflatable castle was blown into the air by a strong wind. According to eyewitnesses, several children fell from a height of up to ten meters.

Background unclear

The victims were three boys and two girls, it said. In the grounds of Hillcrest Primary School in the city of Devonport, numerous citizens laid flowers and teddy bears. “There is no doubt that this accident will leave its mark, and I know people from all over the country are sending their thoughts and prayers,” said Police Commissioner Darren Hine. It was still unclear how the accident could have happened. According to Hine, the investigation should clarify exactly what happened and all open questions.

The school in northwest Tasmania had held its Christmas party and celebrated the end of the year with activities like bouncy castle hopping. “Our first responders are trained every day to handle some of the most unimaginable things, but this time it goes beyond what they could have imagined,” said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. dpa