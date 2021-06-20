Bang-On Balls: Chronicles is a curious platform that will also be released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

When a video game proposes something radically different to us, the truth is that draws attention. It is a good way to attract players, because at least we are curious to know what this new game offers us. Without a doubt, Bang-On Balls: Chronicles is a great example. This video game by action, platformer and open world It is one of the craziest proposals in recent months.

The title, which is being developed by former CD Projekt employees and The Witcher 3, among other games from the Polish studio, has been in development for several years. Now, Exit Plan, the studio in charge of the video game, has announced that it also will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Until now, the game was only confirmed for PC. In fact, started your early access in March.

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles, which can be enjoyed solo or in multiplayer, will be released on Xbox consoles by the end of 2021 and, in addition, it will make use of the Xbox Game Preview. This option is basically Early Access on Xbox, so we can access it before its full launch. To celebrate, the studio has shared a new trailer that you have just above these lines.

The game has a rating on Steam “Extremely positive“, so it looks like the game is as funny as it looks. In it, we control a jumping ball inside a television recording studio and we will live very different adventures, with different environments. On 3DGames We were fortunate to be able to try it before its early access and we will tell you what we thought about it.

