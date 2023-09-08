Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Bounce opens a new branch in Sharjah on an area of ​​2,000 square meters within the modern community of Aljada, the largest mixed-use destination in the Emirate of Sharjah, to be the brand’s fifth branch in the UAE, after its branches in Dubai, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi.

The lounge offers a range of traditional Bounce activities such as Trampoline Jumping, Cliff Jump, Infinity Wall, Dodgeball, Giant Air Bag, the all-new X-Run and many more.

The new branch welcomes families, freestyle enthusiasts, fitness enthusiasts, and children, inviting them to enjoy fun, energetic, and energetic physical activities.

“Bounce” Sharjah includes a “Mini Bounce” area for children up to 6 years old, which provides young loved ones with a unique opportunity to develop balance, coordination, self-confidence and motor skills, as it contains a room for balls, slides, a climbing net and small trampoline platforms, in addition to various play areas and a small air cushion.

Great hosts supervise, inspire and motivate children to participate and explore.

Bounce is the perfect destination for freestyle activities, and seeks to provide fun experiences and enhance the physical and social skills of visitors. Bounce Sharjah aims to encourage residents to enjoy active activities in a safe environment.

Trampoline jumping has been very popular over the past years as a fun way to maintain health and fitness.