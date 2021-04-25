The advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Ibrahim Boumelha, affirmed that the values ​​of goodness and human giving constitute an established approach in the UAE since its establishment, pointing out that the ‘100 million meals’ campaign came An embodiment of this approach, which considers a sustainable human value that transcends the boundaries of geography.

He said, “The UAE is a pioneer in humanitarian work, and is keen to support and care for its leadership to extend a helping hand and generously provide humanitarian aid to the needy in various parts of the world.” He pointed out that this campaign, which His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced, to launch at the beginning of the month of Ramadan came as confirmation of the country’s leadership’s keenness to spread the values ​​of goodness throughout the world, and reflects noble human meanings in the UAE society. . He pointed out that last year, a campaign of 10 million meals was launched, and during the current year the number was doubled and 100 million meals were targeted, and despite this challenge in being able to provide this huge amount of meals and distribute them, the campaign succeeded in achieving its goal in just 10 days, and continues to open The room for everyone to contribute to it. And he indicated that the “100 Million Meals” campaign came at an important time with the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan, and also with the impact of the world, especially the poor communities, by the “Covid-19” pandemic, which negatively affected families’ ability to provide food and meet their needs, praising the great community interaction the campaign witnessed. Since its launch, everyone has been keen to participate in it, whether they are institutions or individuals.

Despite fully achieving its goals of providing 100 million meals to the needy and the target groups in the countries it covers, the campaign continues to enable philanthropists, philanthropists and white-handsome businessmen, companies, institutions and community members, to reach with their donations and cash contributions to broader humanitarian, relief and geographical horizons around the world from Without discrimination.

