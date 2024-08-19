Marçal called his rival in the race for Mayor of São Paulo a “cocaine sniffer” and a “vacuum cleaner”

The Electoral Court granted the right of reply to the candidate for Mayor of São Paulo on Saturday (17.Aug.2024) Guilherme Boulos (Psol) in two actions against his opponent in the election Pablo Marcal (PRTB). The decisions refer to statements in electoral debates in which the influencer claims that the deputy is a cocaine user.

Excerpts from the debates were published by Marçal on social media and the Court had already determined, through preliminary decisions (urgent and provisional), that he delete the publications.

The 1st process was opened after the 1st debate, held on August 8th at Band TV. At the timeMarçal called, without evidence, the PSOL member “cocaine sniffer”. He also covered one nostril while inhaling with the other when referring to Boulos, in allusion to drug use. Here are the full decisions regarding the removal of the video of the social media (PDF – 43 kB) and YouTube (PDF – 41 kB).

Watch (6min50s):

The 2nd request is about the debate promoted by the newspaper The State of S. Pauloon Wednesday (14.Aug). At the time, the influencer called the deputy “vacuum cleaner”. Excerpts from the speeches were also shared on Marçal’s social media profiles. Here are the full of the decisions regarding the removal of the video (PDF – 49 kB).

The Electoral Court understood that the content is “solely injurious to the person of the author, imputing to him, either through direct imputation or through gestures, the condition of user and addict of narcotics (cocaine)”. He also assessed that “the statements are posted on social media

requested without any proof” and “go beyond the limits of freedom of expression and political debate”, setting “only offenses to the honor of the authoring candidate”.

Now, Boulos will be able to broadcast, “within 48 hours after notification”, the response on Marçal’s profiles on Instagram, X (ex-Twitter), TikTok and YouTube. The posts must remain online, with the same boost, for 48 hours.

On Wednesday (14th August), the MPE (Electoral Public Ministry) had already requested the Electoral Court to open an investigation into PF (Federal Police) against Marçal. The legal basis for the request for investigation is in articles 323, 324 and 325 of the Electoral Code, which prohibit the dissemination of false information during election periods.