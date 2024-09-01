São Paulo mayoral candidate Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) used, during a debate between candidates, promoted by TV Gazeta in partnership with the channel MyNews his question to competitor José Luiz Datena (PSDB) to criticize public health in São Paulo during the administration of current mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB). He called the situation “neglect” and asked the former presenter about his current proposal.

Datena responded by saying that “there are several” and that there can be no shortage of medicine in hospitals, he defended the opening of UBS for 24 hours and also said that he intends to eliminate the waiting list.

The PSDB candidate ended his time talking about concerns about health “in police terms”, saying that Pablo Marçal (PRTB) distorted the debate.

“A convicted individual, a virtual internet criminal like Pablo Marçal who distorted the debates,” said Datena.



