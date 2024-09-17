PSOL member says that the “seat that matters” is that of mayor of São Paulo and that his opponent has a “cloudy past”

The federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol) used the chair that Datena (PSDB) resulted in Pablo Marcal (PRTB) in the debate between candidates for Mayor of São Paulo on Sunday (15.Sep.2024) to criticize the current mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

In a video published on Monday (16.Sep) on his profile on Instagramthe PSOL candidate said he is “everyone talking about chair after what happened”, but that “the chair that matters” is the mayor’s –“the one that no one understands how it is being occupied” by Nunes, a person “of cloudy past”.

According to Boulos, Nunes is “full of stories of violence” and “tries to pose as a moderate” and “nice” in view of the situations experienced in the debates.

“But let’s talk about chairs, the real waiting for exams in the city of São Paulo.”, said the PSOL member. “No one deserves to go through the humiliation that thousands of people are going through today in Brazil’s richest city. To do this, we need to change who is sitting in the mayor’s chair of São Paulo.”, completed Boulos.

Watch:

CHAIR IN MARÇAL

The debate between candidates for Mayor of São Paulo on Sunday (15.Sep.2024), in a meeting promoted by TV Culturawas marked by the chair that Datena (PSDB) resulted in Pablo Marcal (PRTB) – watch behind the scenes footage of the attack here and see the memes published on social media.

The former coach was admitted to a hospital in the capital of São Paulo and was released the following day. He filed a police report against the journalist. The presenter said he made a mistake, but that he does not regret it and that he hopes to have “washed the soul” of voters with the chair.

