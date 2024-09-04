Psolista says that the video was published at a time of low engagement and with a black photo that does not identify the content

The candidate for mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) published in the early hours of this Tuesday (September 3, 2024) the right of reply of its opponent Guilherme Boulos (Psol) on his social media. The content was released by decision of the TRE-SP (Superior Electoral Court of São Paulo) after the former coach associated the federal deputy with drug use.

Despite the sharing, the PSOL defense once again took legal action against the businessman in the Electoral Court, alleging irregularities in the content. Here is the full (PDF – 588 kB).

In the recording, Boulos claims that his two daughters were harassed at school after the story released by Marçal. “In politics, we know, there are a lot of attacks. But, messing with people’s honor and family is not done,” declares.

Marçal’s offensive began after the debate held by TV Bandeiranteson August 8, in which he called the PSOL member “vacuum cleaner”. On the 2nd occasion, in the debate promoted by Estadão, on August 14, the businessman made gestures with his nose insinuating the use of cocaine.

The congressman continues saying that the businessman tries to get the voters’ attention with “low lies” instead to submit proposals. “The accusations made by Pablo Marçal are those of someone acting in bad faith, an absurd invention that attempts to harm my reputation, my history and my family.”

Watch:

For Boulos’ defense, the content was published after the deadline set by the Electoral Court. According to the lawyers, the video was posted 11 hours late, around 00:30 this Tuesday (September 3), at a time of low viewership. They also claim that it was released with a black background, without any identification of the content. “which evidently reduces engagement in publications by making them less attractive to those who access the profile”.

Lawyers are asking that the video, titled “Occupying Marçal’s networks”, be published again, as per the initial court order, and with a cover photo referring to the content.