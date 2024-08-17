The PSOL candidate adapted a pagode by Grupo Revelação; the PSB candidate chose a rap song; the PSDB candidate chose a country song.

Candidates for Mayor of São Paulo, TV presenter Datena (PSDB) and federal deputies Guilherme Boulos (Psol) and Tabata Amaral (PSB) launched the first jingles of the electoral campaign, which began in this 6th fair (16.Aug.2024).

Boulos

The first jingle of Boulos’ ticket with the former mayor Marta Suplicy (PT) is an adaptation of pagode It’s writtenfrom Grupo Revelação, and tries to place the heart sign with the hands as a symbol of the campaign.

As shown by the Poder360Boulos’ marketing uses a heart in pieces, repeating a historic brand used in campaigns by Paulo Maluf, currently 92 years old, for state governor in 1990 and for city mayor in 1992.

Tabata

The PSB candidate addressed the issue of the outskirts in the jingle. The subject is recurrent in the speech of the federal deputy, who grew up in Missionary Village.

Tabata chose to use a rap in the composition of his jingle: “Changing the periphery through education, bringing the people to the center of the discussion”.

Datena

Datena tuned his first campaign jingle to his issues related to public safety in São Paulo. Datena’s speech “protect the city” is also present in music.

1ST DAY OF CAMPAIGN

On the first day of the campaign, Boulos went to the city center’s shops to talk to supporters. Tabata went with the running mate, Lucia France (PSB), in a school in the north of the capital.

Datena was the only candidate who left the city. He went to Aparecida, in the interior of the state, to “ask for protection for the campaign”at the National Sanctuary of Our Lady of Aparecida.

