Deputy and pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP) adopted another speech about Hamas’ attacks on Israeli territory and stated that the terrorist group does not represent the Palestinian people. The change to a more incisive tone occurred two days after the coordinator of the deputy’s pre-campaign health program left the team, motivated by Boulos’ lack of firm stance in relation to the terrorist attack.

“In view of the tragic situation we are witnessing in the Middle East, I would like to express my solidarity with all the families of the victims of the attacks carried out by Hamas. Nothing justifies the murder of innocent civilians. It is important to remember that Hamas does not represent the entire Palestinian people”, said Boulos, this Tuesday, 10th, in an empty session of the Chamber, citing the terrorist group by name.

The parliamentarian also criticized the actions of the Israeli prime minister. “I would also like to express my solidarity with all the victims of the attacks carried out by the far-right government of Benjamin Netanyahu, which, with its violent attitude against the Palestinians in recent years and the failure to comply with international agreements, has only worsened the conflict.”

'Peaceful solution'

In recent days, the PSOL pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo had been criticized for not mentioning the extremist group in the first demonstration about the attack in southern Israel. On social media, the deputy cited the dead on both sides of the war – Palestinians and Israelis – and defended a peaceful solution.

“I bluntly condemn violent attacks on civilians, like those that killed 250 Israelis and 232 Palestinians in the last few hours. I extend my solidarity to the victims and their families. I defend a peaceful and lasting solution, which involves compliance with international law and peace resolutions”, said Boulos, in a publication.

After the deputy’s demonstration, former São Paulo Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn, who is Jewish, criticized Boulos for not explicitly condemning Hamas and left the deputy’s pre-campaign.

“In this action, I reaffirm my commitment as a Jew in support of the State of Israel and in respect for the victims and their families. It is imperative to condemn and repudiate terrorist attacks against civilians anywhere in the world”, declared the former secretary in a note published on Instagram.

