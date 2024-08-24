Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/24/2024 – 12:39

“The current mayor of the city of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), has delivered the fewest projects for the population since former mayor Celso Pitta,” said PSOL mayoral candidate Guilherme Boulos this Saturday, the 24th. The PSOL candidate made this statement during a rally in the Campo Limpo neighborhood, in the south of São Paulo.

Pitta, to whom Boulos referred, was elected mayor of São Paulo with the support of former governor and mayor of São Paulo, Paulo Maluf. When discussing the works carried out by mayors Luíza Erundina, Marta Suplicy and Fernando Haddad, the candidate said that there is no lack of money in the coffers of the city of São Paulo, but there is a mayor.

At another point in his speech, he said that he would not “let an incompetent remain in the City Hall and I will not let a criminal like Marçal even get close to the City Hall”.