The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo and federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol) stated this Monday (12.Aug.2024), when talking about the problems in the capital of São Paulo, that the mayor’s administration Ricardo Nunes (MDB) “spends a lot and solves little”.

Positioning himself as a counterpoint to Nunes, the deputy declared that “is focused on competing for votes in the 1st round […] to show that São Paulo needs change”. He made the statements at an event organized by Sindhosp (Union of Hospitals, Clinics and Laboratories).

On the occasion, the congressman said that the city’s population suffers from the delay in queues to carry out medical exams and procedures.

Boulos also regretted the exchange of attacks during the 1st debate on the municipal elections, held by Band on Thursday (8th August). He mentioned former mayor Bruno Covas (1980-2021) and said that, when the two ran for office in 2020, they were “adversaries, but not enemies”.

