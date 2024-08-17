Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2024 – 14:32

Candidate Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) has not confirmed his participation in the next debate between candidates for Mayor of São Paulo, which will be organized by Veja magazine, this Monday, the 19th. “Look, I will participate in debates that have well-defined rules, that have no room for vulgarity, but those that have complicated rules, we will have to evaluate”, stated the PSOL candidate after walking through the Jabaquara region, in the South Zone of the capital of São Paulo, without answering whether or not he will participate in the debate.

According to Boulos’ team, the campaign is communicating with the media to ensure that the debates have pre-established rules and that there are sanctions for candidates who fail to comply with the rules. The PRTB candidate, Pablo Marçal, provoked the PSOL candidate in the last clash by saying that he would exorcise him with a work card and made insinuations that Boulos was a drug user, which led to the request for an investigation to be opened by the Federal Police by the Electoral Public Ministry (MPE).

Second day of campaign takes place without Marta Suplicy

Boulos began his second day of campaigning without Marta Suplicy, with a walk through the shops next to the Jabaquara Intermunicipal Terminal. When asked by a supporter about where Marta was, the PSOL candidate stated that he and his vice president are dividing their time between their agendas to “welcome the entire city”.

The candidate greeted the shopkeepers, introducing himself as “Lula and Marta’s candidate”, said that he “also lives in the outskirts”, went into snack bars, clothing stores and galleries and listened to requests from voters regarding the conditions of small entrepreneurs. To shouts of “It’s Lula” and an adaptation of “Tá Escrito” by Xande de Pilares from the sound truck, Boulos went on another walk through the shops of Vila Mascote.

In the region, the candidate thanked his supporters, waved to the candidates for city council and said that the goal is to tour the entire city in the next fifty days. Boulos also asked his supporters to talk to the population and “not fall for provocations”. After thanking him, Boulos lamented the death of TV presenter Silvio Santos and kept his schedule of commitments throughout the day. Boulos will continue through the South Zone with other walks through Vila Clara, the Pantanal community, in Cidade Júlia, and Vila Joaniza, in Americanópolis.

Current mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) declared seven days of mourning for the presenter’s death, but maintained his schedule for today, as did Tabata Amaral (PSB) and Marina Helena (Novo). Marçal, on the other hand, canceled all scheduled events.

Boulos attacks Nunes’ management and criticizes Pablo Marçal’s stance

Last Friday, the 16th, on his first day of campaigning, in Campo Limpo, the federal deputy criticized the management of Mayor Ricardo Nunes and hinted at the nationalization of candidacies for Mayor of the capital of São Paulo.

“This is Lula’s team. This is the team with Marta as vice president. On the other side, it’s the team of the privileged, Bolsonaro’s team, with a colonel who doesn’t like poor people as vice president,” said the PSOL member. The PMDB candidate’s ticket is made up of Colonel Ricardo de Mello Araújo (PL), nominated by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The candidates’ campaigns almost met in the city center, on the first occasion when the opponents took to the streets. The Military Police had to hold back the line of supporters of the PSDB candidate to prevent conflict, an action that was agreed upon to avoid the encounter.

Boulos also spoke about Pablo Marçal’s stance in the last electoral debates, considering the provocations made by the former coach “regrettable”. Marçal began his campaign by walking down Rua 25 de Março, even showing his work card to supporters, and once again said that he will present evidence about Boulos’ accusations “at the right time”.

A qualitative survey carried out by the Travessia Institute during the Estadão debate showed that voters believe that Boulos was destabilized by Marçal’s provocations.