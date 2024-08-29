PSOL candidate says that neutral language will not be an issue in his government and that he did not notice the use of “filhes” at the time

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Guilherme Boulos (Psol), stated on Wednesday (Aug 28, 2024) that the “far right” is exploring the episode of the use of neutral language by a performer who sang the National Anthem during her rally as a way of “distraction”.

“I respect those who use it, those who consider it, I don’t think it should be criminalized, but you have to dialogue with the sensitivities of society as a whole”said the PSOL member during the debate of GloboNews.

The deputy criticized the “far right” to create “factoids” to, according to him, divert the focus from political agendas. “It is logical that the far right will use this to try to cover up issues that are in vogue and much more relevant […] It’s the distraction tactic”he highlighted.

Boulos clarified that the issue of neutral language will not be addressed in his government and ruled out the possibility of the São Paulo Department of Education adopting it in municipal schools or official documents. “You won’t have that perspective”he said.

He also stated that neither he nor President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) noticed the use of “children” in the Anthem during the event held at Campo Limpo square, in the south of São Paulo, on Saturday (24.Aug). “I talked to the president when the deal came out. Neither he noticed, nor did I.”he said.

Earlier, the candidate for Mayor of São Paulo had already said that the use of neutral language in the National Anthem during his campaign rally was a “absurd”.

“It is important to say the following: it was not, logically, a decision by my campaign to commit the absurdity of the National Anthem. It was a production company hired by our campaign and, in turn, hired a singer who had that incident. Our campaign made a clear statement, and this production company will no longer work on future events.”said Boulos.

Understand

At the time of the National Anthem, the singer Yurungai, instead of singing “You are the gentle mother of the children of this land”changed the verse to “You are a gentle mother to the children of this land”. The episode resulted in criticism from the opposition and damage to the PSOL candidate’s campaign in the capital.

Watch (52s):

THE Poder360 found that the production company in question, criticized by Boulos, is Zion, a company that has worked on events for the Lula government, such as the May 1st rally and the Festival do Futuro, the event marking the inauguration of his 3rd term.

This digital newspaper contacted the production company by email to obtain a statement regarding the decision to change the lyrics of the National Anthem. As of the publication of this report, the company had not responded to the contact. The space remains open for comments.