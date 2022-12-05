The leader of the party in the Chamber defended that the acronym has independence in relation to the PT’s 3rd term

The elected federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) countered this Monday (5.Dec.2022) the statement by the leader of his party in the Chamber, Sâmia Bomfimabout the position that should be adopted by the acronym in the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

In an interview with the newspaper Folha de S. PauloSâmia said that Psol should not be part of the base of the next management to ensure the defense of some agendas linked to the party.

For Boulos, who actively participated in the campaign and is part of the government transition team, the statement is the deputy’s opinion.

“The person who will oppose Lula is Bolsonarism, and we will not be on their side. The moment in the country is different. We face rabid opposition. And you can’t play with that.”said the elected deputy in an interview with Folha de S. Paulo🇧🇷

“I defend that the Psol joins Lula’s support base. The government will have a broad front, and we have to compete internally for spaces to push the country’s agenda to the left”, completed.

In addition to Boulos, the president of Psol, Juliano Medeirosis on the Political Council of the government transition team.

The party was one of the first to formalize its support for Lula’s presidential candidacy. The acronym will define its position in the next government in a meeting of the national directory, which will be carried out on December 17th.

Sâmia stated that the deputies Glauber Braga (RJ), Talíria Petrone (RJ), Fernanda Melchionna (RS) and the federal deputy elected Erika Hilton (SP) should follow the proposed independence position for the party.