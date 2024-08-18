Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/18/2024 – 13:53

Federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, participated in street events in the city’s east zone this Sunday morning, the 18th. The first campaign event of the day was a visit to CDC Veneza Independente, a sports club in Vila Califórnia, a neighborhood in Vila Prudente.

“CDCs are important facilities for the city of São Paulo. Unfortunately, the City Hall has not invested in them,” said Boulos. During the event, the PSOL candidate was accompanied by federal deputy Jilmar Tatto (PT-SP), state deputy Jorge do Carmo (PT-SP) and São Paulo city councilman Senival Moura (PT).

Boulos promised that, if elected, he will invest in the implementation of “sports centers” in the capital of São Paulo, along the lines of the National Policy for Living Culture, a federal government project that, since 2014, has allowed direct transfers to cultural entities. For the candidate, the measure would benefit “CDCs like these, or the social work that, for example, muay thai, jiu-jitsu or boxing do within the community and currently without any support”. “We will support this type of initiative, sports and culture”, he stated.

Boulos’ criticism, stating that there is currently no support for sports activities in the city, is aimed at the current administration. According to the latest Datafolha poll, released on August 8, Boulos’ main opponent is the current mayor, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), with whom he is in a technical tie. The deputy has 22% and the mayor, 23%.

When asked about misinformation and insults during the election period, Boulos said that elections “are not an internet joke.” “Elections are serious business, especially when we are talking about the largest city in Brazil. It is not an internet joke, it is not a social media scandal, and it cannot be vulgar.”

In the last debate, promoted by Estadão, in partnership with Portal Terra and Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado (Faap), on Wednesday, the 14th, Boulos and Pablo Marçal (PRTB), got involved in an argument that resulted in the PSOL candidate slapping a work card that the influencer used to provoke him. The incident occurred after the clash between the two in the third block of the program, when both had already returned to their seats. A member of the organization had to intervene.

In the act this Sunday, Boulos also risked two penalties on the CDC Veneza field. As a striker, he converted the penalty; when he took the goal, he was displaced by the shot.

Jilmar Tatto, who accompanied the PSOL candidate this morning, is a federal deputy and former secretary of the capital of São Paulo. In 2020, he ran for mayor and ran against Boulos, who was running for the São Paulo executive for the first time. Tatto finished the first round of that election in sixth place, with 461,666 votes, 8.65% of the electorate. In the second round, Tatto declared his support for the PSOL candidate.

In this election, in an unprecedented decision, the PT did not launch its own candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, nominating Marta Suplicy as vice-president on the PSOL ticket.

From Vila Califórnia, Boulos went for a walk in the Vila Rosa community, in Jardim Guanabara, and for a march in Vila Prudente, on Coelho Neto Street.