Sigla made it official on Saturday (5.Aug) that he will support the name of the psolista in the dispute for the City of São Paulo in 2024

the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) published this Sunday night (6.Aug.2023) a photo with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in your profile on twitter. “For Brazil and São Paulo! Let’s go together!”, wrote the congressman in the caption. The photo was published 1 day after the PT (Workers’ Party) formalized its support for the psolista candidacy for São Paulo City Hall, on Saturday (5.Aug). The PT will not have its own candidacy for mayor of the capital of São Paulo – it must, however, indicate the deputy of Boulos.