08/05/2023 – 20:12

Federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP), pre-candidate for mayor of São Paulo, did not rule out the possibility of adding the PSB to the ticket. “Let’s give it time,” he said.

The PSB currently has federal deputy Tabata Amaral as a pre-candidate for the city government.

The speech took place at a PT event to formalize support for Boulos’ pre-candidacy. During the event, the federal deputy stated that the objective of the front is to elect the largest progressive group in the history of the City Council of São Paulo.

Boulos said that, if elected, he intends to take the city’s budget to investments in the periphery.

He pondered, however, that he also wants to establish a dialogue with the expanded center and the middle class.

“In the second half of the year, we’re going to run in each of the 32 subprefectures,” said Boulos. “We are going to discuss decentralization and popular participation in management.”