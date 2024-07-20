Psol candidate supported by PT asks to “do the heart” and repeats marketing strategy created by Duda Mendonça (1944-2021) in 1992

The federal deputy of São Paulo for the PSOL, Guilherme Boulosconfirmed his candidacy for Mayor of the capital of São Paulo this Saturday (20.Jul.2024). At the event that made the ticket official with Marta Suplicy (PT), the advertising pieces for the campaign featured heart designs, repeating a historic brand useds in the campaign of Paulo Malufnow 92 years old, for mayor of the city in 1992.

The heart images were a strategy created by Bahian marketing expert Duda Mendonça (1944-2021) to improve Maluf’s acceptance among voters in São Paulo. At the time, it worked. Maluf won the 1992 election in the second round with 58.08% of the votes. He was a member of the PPB (Brazilian Progressive Party) and defeated the PT candidate. Eduardo Suplicy (PT), ex-husband of Marta Suplicy.

Afterwards, Duda was the president’s marketing expert. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in 2002. With the same strategy, he also managed to soften the politician’s image.

Now, Boulos is resorting to a classic method to reduce the rejection of part of São Paulo voters and try to win this year’s dispute.

Boulos’ campaign art also gives voters a command: “Makes the heart”. It is similar to “make the L”, characteristic of advertising pieces of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) when he ran for President in 2022.

In Maluf’s advertisements, one of the jingles also used the organ as a central point. It said: “Tum tum tum. The heart beats.”.

Compare below images from Boulos’ campaigns in 2024 and Maluf’s in 1992 (reproduction from social media):

O Psol held the party convention to formalize Boulos’ candidacy for Mayor of São Paulo on Saturday afternoon. President Lula was present, as were other authorities, such as the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadand the national president of the PT, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR).

Former mayor Marta Suplicy was also confirmed as vice-mayor during the event. This is the first time in 4 decades that the PT has not led a candidate for the city’s leadership.

Lula, Boulos and Marta went up on stage together, with their hands held together and raised.

See photos of the event: