Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/26/2023 – 20:34

PSOL pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, federal deputy Guilherme Boulos made 47 publications on his social network against his main opponent, mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), in the last three months, with an average of one post every two days. Leader in the polls, Boulos indicates that the dispute will be fierce and on the networks.

Between November 3rd and 10th, a period in which São Paulo faced an electricity blackout, which affected around 2.1 million residents for almost a week, Boulos posted on X (formerly Twitter) 20 criticisms of the current municipal management and its performance during the crisis.

Boulos accuses Nunes of carrying out works without bidding and of supporting the privatization of the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo (Sabesp), in addition to blaming him for the rates of violence in the city, especially in the Center. The deputy has also called the mayor the “king of the box”.

Nunes also uses the networks to attribute home invasions to Boulos or accuse him of being a sympathizer of the terrorist group Hamas. “Better (being king of the box) than being king of terrorism. If (Boulos) has nothing to do, he better shut up and get more information,” he posted after his opponent criticized his presence at the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Dispute in São Paulo could repeat Lula against Bolsonaro

The latest Datafolha survey, released on August 31, shows Boulos with 32% of voting intentions and Ricardo Nunes with 24%. The fierce dispute has yet another ingredient. Boulos has the promised support of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, while Nunes must count on the support of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The former president has not yet officially confirmed his position in the São Paulo election, but the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, stated that his supporter will support Nunes' re-election to the São Paulo City Council in 2024. In exchange, Bolsonaro would nominate his vice-president. .

On Boulos's side, President Lula is planning the possible return of former São Paulo mayor Marta Suplicy to the PT, to occupy the position of vice-president on the psolist ticket. Marta is currently Nunes' Secretary of International Relations.

This will be the second time that Boulos runs for Mayor of São Paulo. In 2020, the former MTST president was defeated in the second round by Bruno Covas (PSDB) and Nunes, who was on the ticket as vice president. With the death of the then mayor, Nunes took over the position in May 2021.

In addition to Nunes and Boulos, federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) also confirmed her pre-candidacy, who has the support of vice-president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) and may have television presenter José Luiz Datena as her vice-president. , which recently joined the PSB.

Federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (União-SP), who received the most votes in the Free Brazil Movement (MBL) caucuses, also announced his pre-candidacy. Bolsonaro's former Environment Minister, Ricardo Salles (PL), is left out after trying to plead for former President Bolsonaro's support on his behalf, but without success.