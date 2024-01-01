He is followed by the current mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), with 18%, and Ricardo Salles (PL), with 17.6%

Atlas Intel survey released on Sunday (Dec 31, 2023) shows the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol) leading the race for Mayor of São Paulo, with 29.5% of voting intentions. He is followed by the current mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), with 18%, and Ricardo Salles (PL), with 17.6%.

The research interviewed 1,600 people from the city of São Paulo using a methodology called random digital recruitment (Atlas RDR). The survey was carried out from December 25, 2023 to December 30, 2023. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 pp. The confidence level is 95%. Here's the complete (PDF – 6 MB).

Here is the electoral scenario for the 1st round for mayor of São Paulo:

The survey also asked respondents whether they approve or disapprove of the performance of the following government leaders: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and Ricardo Nunes.

Here's how they responded:

The Atlas Intel survey was carried out in 5 capitals at the end of 2023, in addition to São Paulo.

