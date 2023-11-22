In the advertisements, the deputy presents “reasons” for voters to get to know him “better” and claims to be “open to dialogue”

The federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) will release videos on social media to kick off its pre-campaign São Paulo City Hall. Municipal elections will be held in 2024. Power360 had access to the content. Watch the videos below.

The materials lasting about 1 minute each present “reasons for you to get to know Guilherme Boulos better”. In the videos, the pre-candidate for mayor tells a little about his political career and says he is a person open to dialogue.

“If we are not willing to dialogue with those who think differently, we will not engage in politics, we will form a sect”, says the deputy in one of the videos. In this, he claims to have obtained votes from opponents on projects presented in Congress.

In another video prepared by the pre-campaign, the psolist says he is a “guy who listens to everyone”.

The strategy was created by marketer Lula Guimarães. The publicist has already worked with the former governor of São Paulo João Doriain 2016, and with the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), in 2018. Watch the other videos.

