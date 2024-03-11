According to Datafolha, 34% declare that they will not vote for the deputy in any way; Mayor Ricardo Nunes is in 4th place with 26%

Survey released by Datafolha this Monday (11.mar.2024) shows that the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) is the most rejected candidate in the dispute for Mayor of São Paulo. According to the survey, 34% of those interviewed declared that they would not vote for him in any way. The mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), is in 4th place with 26%.

In the rejection ranking, in 2nd place is the federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil) with 32%, followed by the metro director Altino (PSTU) with 27%. The least rejected is the economist Marina Helena (Novo), with 18%, and the deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB), with 19%. Of those interviewed, 7% say they reject all pre-candidates, 7% do not know and 2% do not reject any.

Although the research is not directly comparable to the survey carried out in August 2023, since the competitors are not the same, Boulos was the only one who had an increase in rejection within the margin of error. Regarding voting intentions, Boulos and Nunes are technically tied, with 30% and 29% respectively.

The survey was carried out by Datafolha from March 7 to 8, 2024. 1,090 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in the city of São Paulo. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, plus or minus. The survey is registered with the TSE under number SP-08862/2024. According to the company that carried out the survey, the cost of the study was R$95,438.14. The amount was paid by Folha de S.Paulo with its own resources.