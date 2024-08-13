TV presenter says he would not support the PSOL candidate for Mayor of SP, as their ideas are “antagonistic”

The presenter and candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Jose Luis Datena (PSDB), said this Monday (12.Aug.2024) that the federal deputy and also candidate Guilherme Boulos (Psol) invited him to be vice president on the ticket for the electoral race in the capital of São Paulo.

Datena stated to “Wheel of Life”from the TV Culture, which had a conversation “republican” with Boulos in April, when he received the proposal. According to him, the deputy was not his first choice. He also denied that he would support the PSOL member or the current mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

“Boulos invited me to be his vice president, but it’s not my first choice. It was a meeting at his house and a republican conversation was leaked […] He asked me to go and talk to him. [presidente] Lula [PT] to make it easier for me to be his vice president. I replied: ‘Go talk to Lula, don’t you want me to be his vice president?’he stated.

The presenter said that the ticket didn’t work out not because “ideological differences”why “there are good people on the right, left and center”. However, when asked if he would support the PSOL candidate, he denied it and stated that the ideas are “antagonistic”.

“But democracy says that we have to respect the principle of the opposite. If he invited me, and we talked about it twice, it is because he accepts the principle of the opposite.”he stated.