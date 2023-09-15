Deputy is pre-candidate for Mayor of SP; publicist Lula Guimarães worked with Doria in 2016 and with Alckmin in 2018

The deputy and pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) hired marketer and advertiser Lula Guimarães for its campaign for the capital of São Paulo in the 2024 election.

Guimarães previously worked with:

João Doria in 2016 – when he, at the time in the PSDB, won the dispute for the capital of São Paulo in the 1st round against the PT member Fernando Haddad (SP);

– when he, at the time in the PSDB, won the dispute for the capital of São Paulo in the 1st round against the PT member Fernando Haddad (SP); Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) in 2018 – when he, at the time in the PSDB, ran for and lost the race for the Presidency of the Republic.

Boulos, 41 years old, has the support of the PT for the dispute in the capital of São Paulo. The president’s party Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will not have its own candidate for São Paulo City Hall, but must nominate the psolist’s vice president.

The Psol deputy ran for Mayor of São Paulo in the 2020 elections. He went to the 2nd round, but lost to the Bruno Covas (1980-2021), who died in May 2021, and the current mayor, Ricardo Nunes (MDB). He received 40.62% of valid votes, against 59.38% for Covas-Nunes.

Datafolha research indicates that Boulos leads the race, with 32% of voting intentions.